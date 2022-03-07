Healthcare Pros
Fire officials warn about brush fires in Louisa County

Fire in Louisa County
Fire in Louisa County(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Rising temperatures and a lack of rain is a recipe for disaster.

The Louisa County Fire Department says it has seen 25 separate fires since Friday, March 4. The chief says that number is higher than usual.

“This time of year, the way it’s so dry, the humidity is so low, and today the wind is so high, it’s very, very dangerous to burn anything outside,” Fire and EMS Chief Robert Dubé said.

Virginia’s 4p.m. burning law is in effect from February 15 through April 30.

“There’s no outside fires allowed in the commonwealth, that’s because this time of year is so dangerous. You can burn after 4 p.m., and that’s if you’re 300 feet away from anything that might ignite,” Dubé said. “Even then, I would not do that.”

Dubé hopes rain in the forecast reduces the risk for brush fires.

“Messages this time of year is don’t burn. Especially on a day like today with the wind and humidity it’s just extremely dangerous, it can get away for you before you know it,” Dubé.

