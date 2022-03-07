Healthcare Pros
Deputies: Man’s body discovered in wooded area last week

The investigation is ongoing
The investigation is ongoing
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has provided new information regarding a body they discovered last Tuesday.

Deputies say the body of an adult male was found at 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area next to the Salem Run community.

The cause of death has not been determined, however, deputies say the victim’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

Deputies have notified the victim’s next of kin, but his name has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is waiting for the official cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office

