Crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield causes 5-mile backup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield has caused a backup during the morning commute.

A vehicle crash currently has I-95 NB is backed up at Exit 61 for nearly 5 miles! Take Exit 58 to avoid this backup. pic.twitter.com/QjNd5ZqWV3 — Sophia Armata (@SophiaNBC12) March 7, 2022

The crash occurred between Exit 61 VA-10 Hundred Road and Exit 62 VA 288 causing a five-mile backup.

Drivers are being advised to use Exit 58 to avoid this backup.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

