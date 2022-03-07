Crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield causes 5-mile backup
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield has caused a backup during the morning commute.
The crash occurred between Exit 61 VA-10 Hundred Road and Exit 62 VA 288 causing a five-mile backup.
Drivers are being advised to use Exit 58 to avoid this backup.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
