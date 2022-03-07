Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5 ways to stay safe when tornadoes threaten central Virginia

These tips will keep you and your family safe the next time we have a risk for tornadoes
By Nick Russo
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From the devastating Petersburg tornado in 1999 to the tornadoes caused by the remnants of Hurricane Florence in 2018, central Virginia is no stranger to tornadic storms.

The best way to stay safe during severe weather is to prepare now when the weather is quiet.

1. Stay weather aware. That means checking the NBC12 First Alert forecast often to see if severe weather is possible.

2. Know the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in the next several hours. A Tornado Warning means a tornado was spotted or is likely to develop within minutes, and it’s time to take shelter.

A Tornado Watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in...
A Tornado Watch is issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form in the next several hours. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get a warning.(WWBT)
A Tornado Warning is more serious than a watch. It means a tornado has been spotted on radar or...
A Tornado Warning is more serious than a watch. It means a tornado has been spotted on radar or by a spotter and you need to take shelter immediately.(WWBT)

3. Have multiple ways to get a warning. You can download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app to get alerts straight to your phone and use an NOAA weather radio.

4. Have a safe place to go if a warning is issued. Your best option is a basement. If you don’t have a basement, or maybe you’re at work, your next safest choice is in an interior room. The idea is to put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. A closet may be your best option. It’s a good idea to keep a helmet in your safe place to protect your head.

The best place to seek shelter during a tornado warning is in a basement. If you don't have...
The best place to seek shelter during a tornado warning is in a basement. If you don't have one, the interior most room on the lowest floor is the next best option.(WWBT)

5. If you’re in a car, try to drive to a sturdy building and go inside for shelter if you can do so safely. If you don’t have time to get to a building, your next best option is to pull off the road and stay in your car, duck down below the windows, and cover your head. Never shelter under an overpass; it provides no protection because winds can get stronger underneath one.

If you follow these tips, you’ll put yourself in the best position to survive mother nature’s worst.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Richmond Police discuss officer-involved shooting that left one man dead overnight
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Richmond Police investigate connection between men found shot to death
File
Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man

Latest News

Forecast: Gusty winds through this evening, then cooler next few days
Bigger chance of a strong storm is in the Mountains. Lower threat at the coast
First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory plus an evening storm threat
First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory plus an evening storm threat
Monday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for WIND plus an evening storm threat
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mild. Lows in the low 60s. Monday: Partly cloudy,...
Very warm for March on Monday, then cooler with several rounds of rain likely this week!