2 face assault charges following incident outside sports lounge

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two people face assault charges following an incident outside a sports lounge in Stafford County.

On Feb. 27, the sheriff’s office was called shortly before 3 a.m. to the Stafford Hospital Center for an assault complaint.

Officials said the victim had injuries to his eye and nose.

The victim told the deputy that he saw a former friend, Tyrone Archie, 35, of Woodbridge, drag someone out of Jay’s Sports Lounge.

The victim went outside to figure out why Archie did that and was met with a push and numerous punches to his face from Archie, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Archie’s girlfriend, Joel “Lexi” Clark, 33, of Triangle, “joined in the pummeling of the victim.”

Assault by mob warrants were obtained for Archie and Clark. Officials said Archie turned himself in the following morning, and Clark is still trying o be located.

