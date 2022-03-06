Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Swords into Plowshares makes first step towards reconfiguring statues

Jalene Schmidt in front of Swords of Plowshares presentation
Jalene Schmidt in front of Swords of Plowshares presentation(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first chapter of melting down Charlottesville’s confederate statues is underway. It all started Saturday inside the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Speakers at the event say it’s just day one of a long process. Saturday community members were given the chance to voice their own ideals, for the future art and space made of the melted down confederate statues.

“Our goal at the end of it is to create something so representative, that when we offer it to Charlottesville, they’ll say yes,” Andrea Douglas with the JSAAHC said.

In-person and on Zoom, community members gathered to discuss the future of the art. More than 75 people were in the actual meeting room, and even more online.

The end goal is to create something that makes everyone feel comfortable, contrasting what the statues used to resemble.

“The public art that we had for so many years in our in our parks did not embrace inclusive, democratic values,” Jalane Schmidt with the Memory Project at the University of Virginia said.

Schmidt says this is now a starting over process. Step one of that is hearing the values of the community.

One community member said it’s not about erasing history, but rather making sure the complete story is told. Others expressed their priorities for the future space involve safety, inclusiveness, engagement and much more.

These discussions stemmed from small group-talk.

“Conversation can flow a little bit better between several people rather than just in a huge group,” Schmidt said.

Shortly after, members lined up one by one to share with Swords into Plowshares, what they gathered from listening, brainstorming and collaborating with others.

Schmidt says their input will be compiled into a document later presented to City Council, to show Charlottesville’s values.

“To have it be the template for when we put out a request for proposals for artists to help us create public art for our community,” Schmidt said.

The event drew people of all ages, all backgrounds. Even though it’s just the start of reimagining Charlottesville because they still want extensive input.

“The team of community ambassadors with the Swords into Plowshares project is is writing this up is recording all of this and getting this information together and then also doing more outreach,” Schmidt said.

The next meeting will be in May, but you can also go to Swords Into Plowshares – Transforming Trauma Into Renewal Through Art (sipcville.com) to patriciate in the survey for your own ideals for this new art.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
2018 FILE PHOTO: Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaking on her proposed budget amendments meant to...
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

Latest News

FILE- Gulf Power linemen, of Pensacola, Fla., work to repair damaged power lines in Middleburg,...
Identifying dead trees & the threat they pose during severe weather
File
Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting
Rep. McEachin visiting the spot on the University of Richmond's campus where slaves were buried...
Rep. McEachin discusses new legislation to create African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act