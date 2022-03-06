Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Spring is just around the corner and for plenty of cities all over the nation, spring means pollen allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released a report ranking Richmond as one of the top ten most challenging state capitals for seasonal allergies.

Richmond was ranked 4th highest for seasonal allergies, looking at factors like spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

The most challenging capital is Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Richmond is in the top five most challenging cities to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)

Tree, grass and ragweed pollen are the biggest triggers for seasonal allergies.

For allergy sufferers, the AAFA has ways to keep your contact with pollen limited which include:

Keep windows closed during pollen season or peak pollen times.

Use central air conditioning or air cleaners with certified asthma & allergy friendly filters and/or HEPA filtration to reduce indoor airborne allergens

Wear sunglasses, a mask and a hat or other hair covering when outdoors.

Take a shower and wash your hair before going to bed

Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities.

Dry laundry in a clothes dryer or on an indoor rack, not on an outdoor line.

Limit close contact with pets that spend a lot of time outdoors. Wipe pets off with a towel before bringing them back inside.

Remove your shoes before going inside your home.

Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week.

The AAFA also recommends keeping up with pollen counts or forecasts daily. At NBC12, we have our very own allergy report you can reference here to keep up with the pollen risks in your community.

See the full list of where the top 100 most populated metropolitan areas on the AAFA’s website.

