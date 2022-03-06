Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond ranked 4th most challenging city to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers

File
File
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Spring is just around the corner and for plenty of cities all over the nation, spring means pollen allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released a report ranking Richmond as one of the top ten most challenging state capitals for seasonal allergies.

Richmond was ranked 4th highest for seasonal allergies, looking at factors like spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists.

The most challenging capital is Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Richmond is in the top five most challenging cities to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers
Richmond is in the top five most challenging cities to live in for seasonal allergy sufferers(Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)

Tree, grass and ragweed pollen are the biggest triggers for seasonal allergies.

For allergy sufferers, the AAFA has ways to keep your contact with pollen limited which include:

  • Keep windows closed during pollen season or peak pollen times.
  • Use central air conditioning or air cleaners with  certified asthma & allergy friendly filters and/or HEPA filtration to reduce indoor airborne allergens
  • Wear sunglasses, a mask and a hat or other hair covering when outdoors.
  • Take a shower and wash your hair before going to bed
  • Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities.
  • Dry laundry in a clothes dryer or on an indoor rack, not on an outdoor line.
  • Limit close contact with pets that spend a lot of time outdoors. Wipe pets off with a towel before bringing them back inside.
  • Remove your shoes before going inside your home.
  • Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week.

The AAFA also recommends keeping up with pollen counts or forecasts daily. At NBC12, we have our very own allergy report you can reference here to keep up with the pollen risks in your community.

See the full list of where the top 100 most populated metropolitan areas on the AAFA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
2018 FILE PHOTO: Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaking on her proposed budget amendments meant to...
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA doctors weigh in on the future of COVID-19
FILE
RVA Parenting: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates for kids under 12
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges
(FILE)
UVA discovers possible obesity treatment for women