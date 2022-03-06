Rep. McEachin discusses new legislation to create African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since the Civil War many African American burial sites have been left in disrepair, but newly introduced legislation with Congressman Donald McEachin’s name on it could help change all of that.

On Saturday, McEachin met with community leaders at the University of Richmond to discuss the African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act.

“‘It’s the residue of the racist environment that this nation was founded on but look we’re turning the page,” Rep. McEachin said.

The new bipartisan legislation was introduced on Feb.22 by Representatives McEachin (VA-04), Alma Adams (NC-12), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01).

If passed by the House and Senate, the program would set aside $3,000,000 each year until 2027 for the National Park Service to distribute grants to preserve and research black cemeteries.

McEachin says this money could be used to help African American burial grounds in Richmond, across the Commonwealth, and around the country.

“For areas like East End, Greenwood, and all areas right here in the city of Richmond and other areas where we find African American burial grounds in need of preservation,” McEachin said.

The bill could also help spaces continue to preserve history like the Burying Ground at the University of Richmond.

What may look like a park near Tyler Hanes Commons is actually a former burial ground for those enslaved by a previous landowner.

Temporary signs now mark the sacred spot as the university continues to look at creating a more permanent marker for the site.

According to the bill, because slaveholders controlled where slaves were buried, they were often laid to rest in confined remote areas. Contributing to the reason why many were not maintained.

“It was based on race because the discrimination they faced was based on race, and there is no theory involved here folks its fact,” McEachin said. “That’s why we need to preserve this. We’re not talking about critical race theory we’re talking about critical race facts.”

McEachin says he hopes the bill will be signed before the end of this year and will help create the first national registry for black cemeteries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.