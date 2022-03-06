Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police say one man is dead following a shooting at the California Inn.

Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive at 9:37 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Officers say they found Stephen Harris with multiple gunshot wounds.

Harris was rushed to the hospital and later died.

If you know anything about this case call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

