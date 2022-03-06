Healthcare Pros
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police say one man is dead following a shooting at the California Inn.

Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive at 9:37 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Officers say they found Stephen Harris with multiple gunshot wounds.

Harris was rushed to the hospital and later died.

If you know anything about this case call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

