Forecast: Warm Monday, then cooler with multiple rounds of rain this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm for March on Monday, then cooler with several rounds of rain likely this week!

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mild. Lows in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm with a shower possible in the evening. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40mph possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Early morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Overcast with a chilly rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Chilly for March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

