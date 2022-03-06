First Baptist Church a possibility for Fox Elementary’s temporary home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A proposal is on the table for the Richmond School Board Monday night to potentially make First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue the new temporary home for Fox Elementary.

Ever since the fire that destroyed the more than century-old school building, First Baptist has been helping out by serving as a learning center for 64 Fox students.

Now the church says it’s ready to open its doors to all 358 of the elementary school’s students and staff.

“We essentially would be welcoming the entire Fox school to pick up and move into this space Monday through Friday as long as they need it,” Dr. Allison Collier, with First Baptist Church, said.

Collier says ahead of Monday night’s meeting volunteers have already started working on creating more than 24 classrooms and office spaces for Fox staff.

Including spots for guidance counselors, nurses, custodial staff, and even P.E classes.

“We will be transforming Sunday school classrooms into actual spaces where students and teachers can come together and learn throughout the week,” Collier said. “ It’ll take a community but we are more than willing.”

She says if the church is approved by the school board, Fox staff will be able to get a look at the temporary classrooms as soon as this week with the first day of in-person learning beginning March 21.

Collier says organizations and groups who use those spaces during the week have already volunteered to give up their time for the school.

But the idea of using the empty Clark Springs Elementary for Fox students and staff has not been ruled out.

According to the proposal, the school division is having close to $380,000 in work done so far to have the elementary school ready for students by April 19.

“I believe the proposal on the table, they will look again mid-April to see if Clark Springs is ready,” Collier said. “At that time if they choose to move we will bless them and send them on their way. If they’re not ready or Clark Springs is not ready they will have a home here throughout the semester.”

The proposal says if the Fox community would like to stay at First Baptist Church to finish up the school year they could do so, following a survey to be sent out to parents in April.

It goes on to say the school division intends to keep Fox at Clark Springs starting next school year until Fox is rebuilt.

Bus transportation will still be provided for families to the church and meals will be provided by Richmond Public Schools.

First Baptists will not be charging the school division a monthly rent but is asking for $5,000 for overhead costs as well as covering any increases in utilities.

“We’ve said you know we have space, if you want to come, and you want to be here, we would love to open our arms and doors and welcome you in,” Collier said.

A number of other stop-gap locations were being looked at as temporary locations like St. Gertrude High School.

But because of the church’s ample space and proximity to Fox, it’s the space being recommended to the board.

Collier says she expects the board to approve using First Baptist and will be at Monday night’s meeting to answer any questions.

“Relocation to First Baptist makes all the sense in the world,” School board member, Jonathan Young, said. “From the start, my priorities included relocating to a physical space asap, a property in near proximity to Fox, and a location that could accommodate the entire Fox community. First Baptist does all three. Thank you First Baptist for living out James Chapter II.”

