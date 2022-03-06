Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
2018 FILE PHOTO: Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaking on her proposed budget amendments meant to...
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
FILE- Gulf Power linemen, of Pensacola, Fla., work to repair damaged power lines in Middleburg,...
Identifying dead trees & the threat they pose during severe weather
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year