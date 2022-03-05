Healthcare Pros
White House allows Ukrainian nationals to stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation

Ukrainians Mykola Hordiichuk, Elina Shutova and Andrew Brytsko cover their hearts as the Ukraine national anthem plays at a rally in support of Ukraine at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka.(Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
By Ariana Figueroa
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is granting temporary protected status to shield Ukrainian nationals living in the United States from deportation, following pressure from members of Congress.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

Ukrainians living in the U.S. as of March 1 of this year will be eligible for TPS designation of up to 18 months; it will not apply to Ukrainians arriving after March 1. The designation will allow those in the program to be protected from deportation, as well as apply for work permits.

