Richmond universities partner with Amazon, gives free tuition for hourly employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amazon is partnering with three Richmond universities to give their employees the chance to further their educations and help frontline worker grow their skills for career success.

The company is teaming up with Virginia Commonwealth University, Reynolds Community College and John Tyler Community College along with 137 other national and local universities.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

These partnerships are a part of Amazon’s Career Choice program which has provided education for over 50,000 employees since the program launched back in 2012.

Hourly employees after 90 days of employment are eligible to receive a fully-funded college experience by earning a Bachelor’s degree.

Employees can also earn industry certifications which can lead to in-demand jobs, as well as build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge. A $1.2 billion commitment to give 300,000 Amazon employees the ability to advance their skill sets and careers by 2025.

Those interested in applying to Amazon can see all open positions across the state here.

