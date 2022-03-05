Healthcare Pros
Radio One to host RVA Job Fair at Regency Square Mall

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One is hosting a job fair at Regency Square Mall to connect employers needing employees as soon as possible.

Different companies or agencies looking for new hires include the Richmond Sheriff’s Department, The US Navy, Goodwill, King’s Dominion and a number of merchants in the mall to work in a wide range of fields.

“Events like our RVA Job Fair series has connected central Virginia’s talented workers with employers looking to hire”, said Radio One Marketing Director, Jasmine Snead. “Hosting these job fairs are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen and support our community.”

This event is free and open to the public Thursday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Regency Square Mall at 1420 N. Parham Road.
This event is free and open to the public Thursday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Regency Square Mall at 1420 N. Parham Road.

This event is free and open to the public Thursday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Regency Square Mall at 1420 N. Parham Road.

Attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” to meet a diverse group of employers with immediate openings at the bottom level of the mall between the escalators, across from T-Mobile.

