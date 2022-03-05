Healthcare Pros
MLB all-star Will Clark will throw first pitch at Flying Squirrels season open

FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Will Clark of the San Francisco Giants is joining the Richmond Flying Squirrels at the pitcher’s mound for the 2022 season open on April 12.

The six-time All-star, whose number 22 will be retired by the Giants this summer, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the game. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., ballpark gates open at 5 p.m.

Clark will stick around after the first pitch to sign autographs for fans on the main concourse behind home plate from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

This all-star hit .303 for his career with 284 home runs. He won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 1991, two Silver Slugger Awards and in 2006 was inducted to the inaugural class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

His retired number will be joining legendary Giants Christy Mathewson, John McGraw, Bill Terry, Mel Ott, Carl Hubbell, Monte Irvin, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, Juan Marichal, Orlando Cepeda, Gaylord Perry and Willie McCovey, as well as MLB’s universally retired 42 for Jackie Robinson.

“We are thrilled to have Will Clark open the ‘22 season for the Flying Squirrels in the same campaign in which our parent club, the Giants, will retire his iconic number 22,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell said. “Will is a part of our Flying Squirrels family, and recognizing him on our Opening Night will be a special way to start what promises to be a memorable season.”

A limited number of VIP packages are available for $75, which include an exclusive meet & greet, Will Clark commemorative card, up to two autographs per attendee, an all-you-can-eat buffet in the SEGRA Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game. Information on the VIP packages can be found here.

Game tickets go on sale at Nutzy’s Block Party.

