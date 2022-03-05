Internationally renowned swing band ‘The Jive Aces’ coming to Cultural Arts Center

Healthcare Pros
The Jive Aces are internationally renowned for their spectacular stage show and their energetic renditions of fresh arrangements of Swing/Jive/R&B classics.(Cultural Arts Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing according to this internationally acclaimed band coming to the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.

The Jive Aces are coming in from London, England to perform fresh arrangements of swing, jive and R&B classics by the greats like Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

The Hollywood Hotshots, representing four swing dancers will also join the band on stage.

These swingers are known for their superior musicianship and spectacular stage shows so this is something you don’t want to miss!

See the Jive Aces live Saturday, March 26 at 7pm at The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.
See the Jive Aces live Saturday, March 26 at 7pm at The Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.(Cultural Arts Center)

This performance is on Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen on 2880 Mountain Rd.

Tickets retail at $40 and are available at www.artsglenallen.com or 804-261-2787.

