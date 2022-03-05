Henrico County finishes private well testing for potentially harmful chemicals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in Henrico has tested private wells near White Oak Swamp Creek finding a majority had no detectable harmful chemicals also known as PFAs.

Out of the 259 residential wells, 88% didn’t find any PFAs, 30 had some detectable levels and two wells were exceeding the EPA’s health advisory level.

DPU is sharing their findings with the residents affected and creating short and long-term plans to address the amount of PFAs in different well systems.

Long term options include further and ongoing testing, support for regular maintenance of wells, installation of treatment systems and ultimately connecting properties to the public water and wastewater systems.

In the short-term, DPU is giving bottled water to homes connected to water systems with PFA’s above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health advisory of 70 parts per trillion.

“Henrico’s extensive testing of private wells in the area of White Oak Swamp Creek is now complete and gives us a sense of what the needs of our community are,” DPU Director Bentley P. Chan said. “As we have been throughout this process, Henrico is committed to protecting the health and well-being of our community. To that end, we will continue to be transparent and proactive as we partner with residents as well as state and federal agencies to address this issue responsibly and as quickly as possible.”

Henrico prepares to test private wells due to concerns about PFAS chemicals. (Henrico County)

The department is working with state agencies to analyze test results along with providing technical and other supports to those living in the places with a heavy PFA presence.

That review will consider the PFA levels detected and the wells’ locations and depths, Chan said. The impacted wells are mostly scattered around the area, although some are in clusters.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are long-lasting chemicals used in carpet, fabric and food packaging along with firefighting and industrial products to resist water, grease and stains. Long-term exposure to high PFA levels can be connected with health concerns, according to the EPA.

State and federal agencies will continue to investigate the potential sources of PFA chemicals in the White Oak Swamp Creek area and whether further more action is necessary, Chan said.

“As a county, we recognize the recent well testing answers some – but not all – of the questions we face in the White Oak area,” he said. “We are committed to working closely and openly with our residents, engaging with the appropriate federal and state agencies and doing everything in our power to safeguard the health and well-being of our community and the environment.”

More information on can be found on Henrico’s well-testing webpage and YouTube channel. DPU can be contacted directly at water@henrico.us or 804-501-7540.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.