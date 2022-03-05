Forecast: Much warmer Sunday and Monday
Rain likely in the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer weather arrives for Sunday and Monday with highs near 80 degrees!
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.
Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm with a shower possible late in the evening. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40mph possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Early morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.