Forecast: Much warmer Sunday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer weather arrives for Sunday and Monday with highs near 80 degrees!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm with a shower possible late in the evening. SW wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 40mph possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Early morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

