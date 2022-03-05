Healthcare Pros
Dog dies in Stafford County house fire

The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes
The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes(Stafford County Fire and Rescue)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A single-story house fire in Stafford County leaves a dog dead, residents of the home were left unharmed.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were called to the 1700 block of Jan Drive in the Falmouth area Friday, March 4 just after 1:30 p.m. after responding to reports of a structure fire.

When the first units arrived on scene smoke was coming from the front and back of a single-story, single-family house. Crews discovered the fire was coming from the back of the home and were able to get the flames under control in less than ten minutes.

The two people living in the house were not home at the time of the fire, but their dog was found inside the house during a search of the home dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office

