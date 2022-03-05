Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond releases Annual Neighborhood Clean-Up schedule

Crews will begin picking up bulkier items of trash and brush on March 12.(City of Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works (DPW) has released its annual Neighborhood Clean-Up Program schedule to provide safe and clean environments for the community.

The program is designed to help residents get rid of big bulky items like furniture, mattresses, tires (only four per household), appliances and brush items. Crews will not collect electronics, construction debris, hazardous waste and broken glass. Brush must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled.

Everyone living in the zones listed below can drop off their trash twice this year on selected Saturdays starting on March 12 and ending on Nov. 19.

DWP crews will collect items where ever trash is normally placed to be collected like curbsides or alleyways.

All clean-ups are from 8 a.m. to noon rain or shine. The clean-up zones are scheduled is as follows:

  • Zone 1 Bellevue/Ginter Park/Washington Park
    • March 12 and Aug. 6
  • Zone 2 Northside/Highland Park 
    • March 19 and Aug. 13
  • Zone 3 Church Hill/Fulton
    • March 26 and Aug. 20
  • Zone 4 Newtowne/Carver/Jackson Ward 
    • April 2 and Aug. 27
  • Zone 5 The Fan/Shaffer 
    • April 9 and Sept.10
  • Zone 6 Museum District
    • April 23 & Sept. 17
  • Zone 7 Maymont/Byrd Park/Oregon Hill/Carillon 
    • May 14 and Sept. 24
  • Zone 8 Bellemeade
    • May 21 and Oct. 1
  • Zone 9 Westover Hills/Forest Hill/Woodland Heights
    • June 4 and Oct. 8
  • Zone 10 Broad Rock/Brookbury
    • June 11 and Oct. 15
  • Zone 11 Worthington Farms
    • June 25 and Oct. 22
  • Zone 12 Westover Gardens
    • July 9 and Oct. 29
  • Zone 13 Stratford Hills/Willow Oaks
    • July 16 and Nov. 5
  • Zone 14 Windsor Farms/University of Richmond/Far West End
    • July 23 & Nov. 12
  • Zone 15 Stony Point
    • July 30 and Nov.19

Visit the DWP’s website for more information. For questions email the department at AskPublicWorks@rva.gov or call 804-646-8325.

