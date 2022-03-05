Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police identify body of man found in Swift Creek Reservoir

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.(NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified the man whose body was found in the Swift Creek Reservoir.

On Wednesday, March 2 around 2 p.m. police recovered the body of out the reservoir after a local resident noticed something in the water.

Police announced on Friday the man they pulled from the water was 19-year-old Andrew Zilius.

Zilius lived on the 100 block of Water Pointe Court, just a few miles away from the reservoir.

Officials do not suspect foul play at this point but they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

