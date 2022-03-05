Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield library hosts free St. Patrick’s Day concert featuring fiddler Mike Ferry

The concert will be held on Thursday, March 17, 7-8 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts &...
The concert will be held on Thursday, March 17, 7-8 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St. in Chester.(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a free St. Patrick’s Day concert featuring fiddler, Mike Ferry, as a part of their monthly Acoustic Concert Series.

A Richmond native, Ferry’s work has been featured on Good Morning America and Virginia Currents (WCVE). Some of his compositions have even been in television show soundtracks like “Dawson’s Creek”.

Ferry musical albums include “From Ulster to Appalachia,” a collection of Irish, Scottish and American fiddle tunes and “Virginia,” celebrating the history and beauty of the state.

The concert will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St. in Chester.

It will also be live-streamed on CCPL’s youtube page.

Get tickets to save your spot at the show here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy
2018 FILE PHOTO: Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaking on her proposed budget amendments meant to...
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
Petersburg man dies in motel shooting

Latest News

All proceeds were donated directly to RPS Education Foundation to purchase musical instruments...
Broadberry hosts benefit concert for RPS music programs
The Jive Aces are internationally renowned for their spectacular stage show and their energetic...
Internationally renowned swing band ‘The Jive Aces’ coming to Cultural Arts Center
night of music
Musicians, community to hold benefit concert for RPS elementary school music programs
night of music
Night of music at The Broadberry will benefit Fox Elementary