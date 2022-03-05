Chesterfield library hosts free St. Patrick’s Day concert featuring fiddler Mike Ferry

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a free St. Patrick’s Day concert featuring fiddler, Mike Ferry, as a part of their monthly Acoustic Concert Series.

A Richmond native, Ferry’s work has been featured on Good Morning America and Virginia Currents (WCVE). Some of his compositions have even been in television show soundtracks like “Dawson’s Creek”.

Ferry musical albums include “From Ulster to Appalachia,” a collection of Irish, Scottish and American fiddle tunes and “Virginia,” celebrating the history and beauty of the state.

The concert will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St. in Chester.

It will also be live-streamed on CCPL’s youtube page.

Get tickets to save your spot at the show here.

