Broadberry hosts benefit concert for RPS music programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A benefit concert put music education at center stage on Saturday as Richmond Public Schools look to rebuild the music room at Fox Elementary and grow other music programs throughout the school district.

“I think music is a wonderful thing for both adults and children and I think it brings people together and I think this is really great what they’re doing to support all of RPS, not just Fox,” said Allison Little, a Fox Elementary Parent.

Parents like Little are excited to support a cause that will lend a hand to music teachers making a difference in their children’s lives.

“They have a fantastic, a 100% fantastic music teacher Mr. Winslow,” Little said. “Everybody loves him. Everybody. So when they all get together for music at Fox, that’s a good day.”

The day started with a kid-friendly concert featuring the Diggity Dudes and more.

“Something a little bigger than hey let’s just get some pens and pencils and give them back to Fox Elementary School, said Broadberry owner Lucas Fritz. “So the idea came, what can we do to help the wider community as a whole and really do some good for the overall music department in Richmond Public Schools and elementary schools.”

All proceeds from the concert will be donated directly to the RPS Education Foundation so schools can purchase musical instruments for students to cultivate a love for music and the arts.

“Music education is vitally important,” said Fritz. “Not just because we want to help foster the creation of the next Dave Groll or YoYo Ma or the next rockstar or opera singer, but we are trying to create this foundation of music lovers and music appreciaters for the wider community.”

The Broadberry also hosted another benefit concert for parents at 8:00 p.m. featuring several local musicians.

