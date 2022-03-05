Broadberry to hold benefit concert for Fox Elementary and RPS music programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three weeks after Fox Elementary was destroyed by a fire, the Richmond Education Foundation says more than $169,000 has been raised for the Fox Fire Relief Fund. But community members are still looking for ways to make sure the need to rebuild is not forgotten.

Richmond Police Officer William Burnett was knocking on doors Friday afternoon hoping to gather more volunteers for an initiative he’s called, ‘Walking the Beat for a Change’.

Starting next Friday, Burnett will be meeting with volunteers 10 a.m. at Forest Hill Park to knock on doors in the community and remind residents about the need at Fox Elementary. He hopes by doing this throughout the month of March, they can raise $2,500 through a GoFundMe page to help teachers rebuild their classrooms.

“What we don’t have as much is money that’s going are going directly toward those teachers that have to come out of their pockets and buy supplies,” Burnett said. “So that’s what my group is focusing on. We want to give directly to their teachers so they can replace the things they lost during the fire.”

Fundraisers continue this week with the ‘Banding Together’ benefit concert on Saturday at the Broadberry in Richmond.

The concert will be putting music education center stage by donating proceeds to Fox Elementary and to other RPS music programs.

Organizers say while the fire was a tragedy, many Richmond schools are already wiped out when it comes to funding music education even without a fire.

“To really have a true community action is to raise up other schools in these moments of tragedy and goodwill,” Rick Plautz, an organizer said.

Plautz is a member of the PTA at Fox Elementary and said the owner of the Broadberry, Lucas Fritz, wanted to help and reached out to Erin Frye, another community member who has been trying to help Richmond Public Schools.

The three organizers put their heads together and thus, the concert was born.

Tickets will start at $20, and all proceeds will be donated directly to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase musical instruments for elementary schools.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. on March 5, doors opening at 7 p.m. and feature local musicians NO BS! Brass, Fear of Music and more.

There will also be a kid-focused show at 2:30 p.m. featuring Diggity Dudes, Jonathan the Juggler and more. The program is free for kids 12 and under.

On March 4, a concert at The Camel, featuring Honest Debts and the Jared Stout Band, will also donate 100% of ticket proceeds to RPS Elementary School Music Programs.

