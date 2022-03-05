Body found in Swift Creek Reservoir identified as missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified the man whose body was found in the Swift Creek Reservoir.

On Wednesday, March 2 around 2 p.m. police recovered the body of out the reservoir after a local resident noticed something in the water.

Police announced on Friday the man they pulled from the water was 19-year-old Andrew L. Zilius, who was last seen two months ago.

Andrew Zilius was last seen by his relatives around midnight on Jan. 16 (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Zilius was last seen on Monday, Jan. 17 leaving his residence on foot around midnight traveling without his cell phone.

He lived on the 100 block of Water Pointe Court, just a few miles away from the reservoir.

Officials do not suspect foul play at this point, but they are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.