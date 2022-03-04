VSP: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failing to re-register in Amelia County.

Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by law.

Police say they’ve received tips that the 43-year-old may be living in Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information about where he should contact state police by using the “Tips” link by clicking here.

