VSP: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse but has...
Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by law.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failing to re-register in Amelia County.

Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by law.

Police say they’ve received tips that the 43-year-old may be living in Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information about where he should contact state police by using the “Tips” link by clicking here.

