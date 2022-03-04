Healthcare Pros
VSP investigates fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County

Troopers say the crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and...
Troopers say the crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.(NBC29)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a hang-glider crash in Shenandoah left one man dead on Thursday.

Troopers say the crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.

Investigators learned that a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground.

The pilot and sole occupant Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas to determine the cause of death.

Investigators say no one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash, and FAA has been notified.

