Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear former West Point teacher pronoun case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of the 2018 firing of a West Point French teacher.

Peter Vlaming, a former high school French teacher, was fired for not using the preferred pronouns of a transgender student in 2018.

His attorneys appealed his case to the state’s highest court after a circuit court judge dismissed the case.

The state supreme court could hear the case as soon as June.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.