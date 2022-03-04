Healthcare Pros
Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear former West Point teacher pronoun case

Peter Vlaming (Source: West Point High School)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of the 2018 firing of a West Point French teacher.

Peter Vlaming, a former high school French teacher, was fired for not using the preferred pronouns of a transgender student in 2018.

His attorneys appealed his case to the state’s highest court after a circuit court judge dismissed the case.

The state supreme court could hear the case as soon as June.

