Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Chief is raising awareness about mental health issues in a now viral social media post.

The picture posted on Facebook shows more than a half-dozen police cruisers sitting outside Chippenham Hospital Thursday night. The officers are inside, waiting with people who need treatment for mental health issues.

“Few people have a sense as to what happens beyond the initial contact between police personnel and someone taken into custody for an emergency custody order or temporary detention order,” wrote Chief Jeffrey Katz. “There are no hoards of cell phone cameras to capture the (in)action here…just one; ours.”

While many experts say this is not a new issue, what has changed is how much worse it has gotten.

“We’re seeing the same surge in mental health issues throughout our community and every hospital in the country actually,” said Dr. Raymond Makhoul, the Chief Medical Officer at Chippenham Hospital. “A lot of this was pre-existing before the pandemic, but it’s really been exacerbated since the pandemic.”

The need for mental health resources is reaching an all-time high and advocates what happened Thursday night is what happens when there is not enough available.

“Each one of these police cars represent an officer who has someone in mental health crisis in their care and custody,” Katz wrote. “Each officer is waiting with these members of their respective communities - often for over ten hours - to deliver these patients to mental health professionals who can begin providing assistance and care. A number of these patients are children.”

“We are finding that we are sitting in emergency rooms for hours and hours with patients, waiting for them to be cleared medically and then hoping there’s a mental health bed for them,” said Dana Schrad, the Executive Director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Even before seeing Katz’s Facebook post, Schrad said she was contacted by a police agency Friday morning about a situation.

“Was taking a juvenile to the only youth psychiatric facility in the state, and was told we can’t admit him until Monday,” she said. “What do you with someone for the next three days? You hold them in custody beyond the length of the order? That’s just not right, that’s no way to treat people in a mental health crisis.”

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) acknowledging the system has faced significant challenges over the last several years.

“When Bed of Last Resort Laws went into place in Virginia in 2014, private hospitals took about 91% of the statewide TDOs, and that number dropped to 75% in 2020,” a spokeswoman for Commissioner Nelson Smith said. “As a result, the number of temporary detention order (TDO) admissions to state hospitals rose from 3.7 patients a day in FY 2013 to at or over 18 a day earlier this summer, or a 392 percent increase. This has been a main contributor to the current census crisis experienced at Virginia’s nine state hospitals.”

The department said while operational activity to support and treat this increase also increased, it was not properly funded.

In July 2021, DBHDS temporarily stopped civil temporary detention orders (TDO) admission at five state hospitals until a safe staff to patient ratio could be reached.

“Thankfully, over the summer, all five hospitals were able to reopen on a limited basis and increased capacity incrementally,” a DBHDS spokeswoman said. “While staffing levels are not perfect, they are far safer than when the hospitals closed.”

“We have fewer mental health workers, because many of them have left the career path; we don’t have enough officers and as a result of not having enough mental health workers, psychiatric hospitals, particularly the state institutions, don’t have enough beds,” Scrad added.

“This has put pressure on each and every health care system across the country, and we’re no different,” Makhoul said.

It is why the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is calling on help from the state for community-based services.

“Without those community-based services our state hospitals don’t have the capacity, but we no place else to take them,” Schrad said.

“We treat the acute problem, but obviously the patients are going to need ongoing care,” Makhoul added. “If that’s available in the community that will certainly help.”

The DBHDS also said changes need to happen across the Commonwealth to address these ongoing issues.

“The critical reality is the state hospitals will remain in this cycle until Virginia implements more comprehensive payment strategies and rules for admissions to private hospitals and strengthens community services that prevent hospitalization and/or facilitate discharges,” a spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Katz wrote the issue is not with people delivering the care - rather the infrastructure itself.

“It’s absolutely broken, and it’s been broken for quite a while,” Schrad said. “We really need to elevate the understanding of the general public, that when these situations happen, we run the risk of someone in police custody actually escalating their crisis behavior.”

“It should also be noted that statewide partners, notably Virginia’s 40 community services boards (CSBs), are working intensively alongside state hospital staff to facilitate safe discharges and help those known to be at risk in the community avoid crises,” a DBHDS spokeswoman said. “This degree of expenditure of emergency resources is not sustainable. Similarly, DBHDS agrees that law enforcement cannot continue to operate in such a capacity that strains both individuals in crisis and community resources.”

