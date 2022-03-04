RPD: Juvenile female injured in Richmond triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in front and inside the K Food Store along Midlothian Turnpike just before 5 p.m. on March 3. The store is across the street from Swansboro Elementary School.

A frequent customer who wanted to be identified as “V” says he was going to the store when he saw police combing the scene for evidence.

“I got here, and all I saw was yellow tape and police. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign.” V said. “It could have been somebody’s kid getting shot, and y’all so heartless; you don’t even care.”

RFD officers determined that one juvenile female and two adult males were shot and had been transported to local hospitals by personal vehicles. One of the men’s injuries is considered life-threatening.

“It’s just a bad look for the community. It doesn’t make sense,” V said. “This is the type of thing that happens all the time, not necessarily a shooting, but there’s always some type of chaos happening in this area.”

This is far from the first senseless act of violence to strike the same location. Back in Dec. 2019, a store clerk was shot and killed inside the store during a robbery at this convenience store.

Multiple police units were on scene, with the roadway blocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.