Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A retired Virginia surgeon died Thursday in Loudoun County, a week after he was arrested on a forcible sodomy charge.

66-year-old Michael O’Brien was taken into custody on Feb. 25 and was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail. O’Brien was released on bail at the time of his death.

Michael O'Brien, 66, was charged Feb. 25 on one felony count of forcible sodomy(Rappahannock Regional Jail)

At this stage of the investigation, The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play, but the former Spotsylvania doctor’s death looks to be self-inflicted.

His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination.

Since O’Brien’s arrest, multiple people have reached out to Virginia State Police Police concerning allegations of sexual assault while he was a practicing orthopedic surgery specialist in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.

VSP is still looking into this case.

Anyone with information can call 888-300-0156 or reach out to state police by email.

