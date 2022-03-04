Healthcare Pros
Police: Person in custody after fleeing traffic stop and causing school lockdown

The car crashed on the railroad crossing on Chopping Road and the driver ran into the woods.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person who fled the scene of a traffic stop, crashed into railroad tracks and ran into the woods near a middle school prompting two schools to go on lockdown.

Around 10 a.m. Friday morning, police tried to stop a car around Louisa County Middle School.

When the driver saw the deputy they sped away, lost control of the car and crashed onto the railroad crossing on Chopping Road. Realizing the vehicle was stuck on the tracks, the driver ran out of the car and into the woods.

The person was quickly located and taken into custody without incident.

Due to the proximity of the incident, Louisa County High School and Middle School into “Code Yellow” lockdown until the person was found.

Police say Louisa County public schools were contacted out of an abundance of caution. The schools nor students were at risk during this pursuit.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

