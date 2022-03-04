Ohio authorities seize over $2 million in drugs

Healthcare Pros
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A months-long investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of approximately 64 pounds of narcotics.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Second District’s Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a home in Brooklyn, Ohio, in late February.

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, WOIO reported.

The confiscated drugs weighed about 64 pounds, according to Cleveland police.

Three firearms, including a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, were also seized, along with $9,500 in cash.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

