Mayor Stoney to introduce budget plan for next fiscal year to City Council
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is set to unveil his budget plan for the next fiscal year to City Council.
Last year, the total price tag was about $770 million.
Details about this proposal are limited, but it could include a proposed two percent property tax rate cut.
Stoney says that would hinge on voters saying yes to a casino project in south Richmond.
Another part of his presentation - the budget plan from RPS. The school board is requesting $201 million from the city which is a $16 million increase.
City Council will hear the full proposal at 3:00 p.m.
