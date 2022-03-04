Friday Forecast: Chilly before a weekend warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A brief return to a winter chill with a Cold start this morning. A big warmup is coming Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Morning clouds to afternoon sun. Some areas, especially near the bay could get clouds lingering into the afternoon which could keep temperatures in the 50s. Lows near 40, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: A few showers before sunrise, then mostly cloudy and not as warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely . Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

