Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore, says Ukraine invasion starts global struggle with authoritarianism

The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine marks the start of a 100-year global struggle between the forces of authoritarianism and the democratic nations of the world, former Virginia Gov. and U.S. emissary to Europe Jim Gilmore said Thursday.

“This is a long war that is ahead of us here. I’m not talking about the Ukrainian war; I’m talking about the war between the authoritarian countries and the freedom countries. This is going to be maybe a 100-year war to determine what the future of the world is going to be,” said Gilmore, who served for two years as the U.S. special ambassador to the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

In a webinar sponsored by the conservative Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, Gilmore said that President Joe Biden’s foreign policy “weakness” emboldened Russian leader Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, a sovereign Russian neighbor that was part of the Soviet bloc.

But once the invasion began, he said, Biden showed strength.

“I believe the president has done a 180,” Gilmore said. “I believe he figured it out. I believe that he is now behaving much more strong. He has sent troops into Eastern Europe, which is absolutely the right thing to do. If you’re not going to use troops (in Ukraine), he’s threatened real sanctions, and we need to be doing real sanctions. I’ve said publicly that whatever sanctions he’s thinking about, he ought to do them and double them.”

Gilmore said it seems inevitable that, despite a tenacious resistance Ukraine has mounted against Russia’s superior firepower, Russia would likely overrun the country. However, it will never bend Ukraine’s fiercely patriotic people to its will or have peace as long as it occupies the country, he said.

