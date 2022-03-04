Healthcare Pros
First community meeting set for Jackson Ward improvements

Thursday marks the first community meeting where people can fill out a survey about what improvements they want in Richmond's Jackson Ward.
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A feasibility study is underway to look at ways to reconnect the Jackson Ward community. It’s a place near and dear to Donte McCutchen, who is a life-long resident.

“With the highway being there, it almost seems as if it’s two totally different parts of town when it really is one part of town,” said McCutchen, Jackson Ward Steering Committee.

The historic area was established 150 years ago as a center for Black commerce and culture before being disconnected by Interstate 95. Thursday marks the first community meeting where people can fill out a survey about what improvements they want.

“People have talked about more bridges. About parks, about buildings, and all of those things, are things for us to discuss moving forward,” said Maritza Pechin, City of Richmond Department of Planning and Development Review Deputy Director.

Also on the table, reconfiguring traffic flow in the area, mainly one-way streets. Other options include decking over the interstate in that area to create new spaces.

“And so we can provide opportunities to people living there and create a mixed-income community is through reconnection. We need to provide better access to and through that community,” said Pechin.

City planners say they will also hold pop-up events to get feedback in Gilpin Court and around Jackson Ward.

Plans are being fast-tracked so the city can apply for federal infrastructure bill funds to cover the costs. In December, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on a walking tour of the Jackson Ward area to see firsthand where some federal infrastructure funds could go.

“Not just reconnecting by way of a bridge or anything like that but reconnecting our history, reconnecting our families, and reconnecting with our legacy at large,” said McCutchen.

City planners hope to have a concept plan by this summer.

