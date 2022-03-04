Dozens of protesters rally to thwart Second Baptist Church demolition plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Save Second Baptist Church,” that’s the message advocates are sending to the City of Richmond. Today, people boycott the plans to demolish the building - but this battle goes back years.

From 6-7:00 p.m. Friday evening a crowd of more than 30 ralliers representing the Coalition to save Second Baptist Church marched up and down Franklin Street, gathering outside the building, in an effort to keep the century-old church standing.

‘Save Second Baptist’ coalition member Jennie Dotts said. “It deserves a chance.”

But despite their efforts, it’s possible the church may not get another chance. Activists blame both the government and the church’s next-door neighbor for trying to bring the building down.

Back in September the owner of the Jefferson Hotel applied for demolition permits - as they own both buildings.

Plans show that they want to knock the church down and redevelop the site with some proposals including landscaping, or a parking lot.

In response, the coalition held signs encouraging others to boycott the Jefferson Hotel to get the owners to renege on their plans.

“We now have the signatures of 550 people who have agreed to boycott the Jefferson hotel until we have the assurance that this building will be preserved as it’s supposed to be,” Dotts said. “He should not be allowed to do that.”

But according to the city, the owner of the Jefferson Hotel can demolish the church.

Thirty years ago, the then property owner applied for a demolition permit and got denied. But on appeal to the city council at the time, they won.

Recently, the city attorney ruled the thirty-year-old permit is still valid.

“He says he has no use for the building,” Dotts said.

But licensed realtor Jon Bibbs says he knows people who might be interested in purchasing the church.

“I represent two entities that are interested in looking into this building to purchase, possibly to preserve it,” Bibbs said. “There are discussions to be had if there are entities that are interested in purchasing the building, refurbishing it, and rehabilitating it to make it something that’s not just useful to the congregation, but other people in the city that want to celebrate the history behind the building.”

But that all depends on if the property owner is willing to sell the building which Bibbs understands is unlikely.

“That remains to be seen,” Bibbs said. “At this point, it sounds like the owner’s argument is that the only way he’s going to be able to offload this property or make use of it is if he demolishes it, but a couple of the people I represent say they have different ideas.”

Activists say that while the church hasn’t been in use in years, beyond its architecture its historical significance should be enough to keep it standing.

“It was one of the first interracial congregations in the city,” Bibbs said. ‘This is a really unique style of architecture, which is not replicable today and it; really important that we hold on to treasures like this and the stories that are attached to treasures like this when we can.”

City leaders have changed their stance about the work multiple times.

Most recently, following public outcry, they put a three-month pause on any project as the owner looks into other possibilities.

The ralliers aimed to make that pause permanent with organizers saying no amount of money or grand plans should come at the expense of their historical buildings, , but Dott fears if they are ultimately unsuccessful the loss will be greater than the church itself.

It would be a tragic loss for the city because he will have set a terrible precedent,” Dotts said. “Part of that precedent says that if you have enough money you can play by a different set of rules than everybody else.

NBC12 did reach out to the Jefferson Hotel’s director of communications for a comment. We’ve not heard back.

