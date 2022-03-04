Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Don’t forget about the gift cards you got over the holidays

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You likely got a gift card or two over the holidays. If you haven’t used it yet, you are not alone.

The Mercator Advisory Group says one to two percent of all gift cards goes unused each year - that’s billions of dollars forgotten about.

Don’t let this happen to you, get out all your gift cards and pledge to use them by a certain date.

Put a reminder on your smartphone, so you don’t forget, and not every gift card is right for you.

If it’s to a store you’ll never visit, re-gift it to someone who will. You could even donate it to charity or hand it to a first responder as a thank you for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

You could also trade it with a person you know or sell it to them. Just be careful of selling them online, scams are everywhere. Avoid selling it to a stranger or through Craigslist or Facebook.

If you want to use an online site, make sure it has a post-transaction money-back guarantee.

If you plan to use your gift card know this, under the federal Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, gift cards can’t expire for five years although issuers can charge inactivity fees if the card hasn’t been used within 12 months.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Richmond Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Walmsley Boulevard Tuesday night
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond identified

Latest News

City Council will hear the full proposal at 3:00 p.m. on Friday
Mayor Stoney to introduce budget plan for next fiscal year to City Council
Advocates are set to rally at the church at 7:00 p.m.
Advocates set to boycott plans to demolish Second Baptist Church
Don’t forget about the gift cards you got over the holidays
Don't forget about gift cards you got over the holidays
One man is fighting for his life following a triple shooting in Richmond
News to Know for March 4: Richmond triple shooting; VSP investigates Colonial Heights Police Chief; Get ready for weekend warmup