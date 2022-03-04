Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

President Joe Biden will be joined by the Siemens USA CEO to announce a $54 million manufacturing investment. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he’ll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations that include California and Texas, according to senior Biden administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the event on the White House campus. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden in recent weeks to discuss their expansion plans.

The White House previously highlighted plans by Intel to open a $20 billion plant in Ohio and General Motors committing $7 billion to create 4,000 jobs for making electric vehicles in Michigan.

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)

The U.S. has about 12.6 million manufacturing jobs, about 200,000 jobs shy of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Past presidents have pledged a factory boom, yet the economy had roughly 17.3 million manufacturing jobs toward the start of 2000 when outsourcing to China and other countries accelerated as employers sought to lower their costs.

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.

The Democratic president on Friday also will announce details on a final rule tied to his “Made in America” executive order from January of last year. The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029. That’s up from the prior level of 55%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
RPD: Juvenile female injured in Richmond triple shooting
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Richmond Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Walmsley Boulevard Tuesday night
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond identified

Latest News

FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe
Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google halts all advertising in Russia
Thursday marks the first community meeting where people can fill out a survey about what...
First community meeting set for Jackson Ward improvements
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death