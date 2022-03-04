Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation February 25, 2022 into allegations of a teacher inappropriately touching students at Wilson Memorial High School.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews and working diligently with school administrators to identify those students involved.

The Superintendent’s Office and Child Protective Services have been made aware of the investigation and are actively working with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to resolve this situation. The teacher has been suspended from all duties, according to a press release from Augusta County Public Schools.

No additional details will be released at this time.

ACPS encourages all individuals in the school community to make prompt and detailed reports to administration of any alleged misconduct by any other person in the school community.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.