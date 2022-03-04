Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A missing teenager out of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported. It was canceled later after it was reported Alexis had been found.

Alexis was reported missing after she her off home in Lenoir City around on Thursday with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson, according to TBI.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Nicholson has been taken into custody. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Richmond Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Walmsley Boulevard Tuesday night
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond identified

Latest News

Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby chides Russia for its 'reckless' invasion of Ukraine after...
Pentagon spokesman: Russian invasion 'raises the level of potential catastrophe'
City Council will hear the full proposal at 3:00 p.m. on Friday
Mayor Stoney to introduce budget plan for next fiscal year to City Council
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip