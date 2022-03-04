Healthcare Pros
Advocates set to boycott plans to demolish Second Baptist Church

Advocates are set to rally at the church at 7:00 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Save Second Baptist Church,” that’s the message advocates are sending to the City of Richmond. Today, people are set to boycott the plans to demolish the building - but this battle goes back years.

A crowd is expected to gather outside the building, and their message will be that the building needs to stay standing.

Historic Richmond concerned with demolition of Second Baptist Church

Activists blame both the government and the church’s next-door neighbor for trying to bring the building down.

The owner of the Jefferson Hotel has applied for demolition permits - as they own both buildings.

Plans show that they want to knock the church down and redevelop the site with some proposals including landscaping, or a parking lot.

Activists say that while the church hasn’t been in use in years, it’s still historically significant.

City leaders have changed their stance about the work multiple times. They cited a 1992 permit that would allow the demolition of the church.

Most recently, following public outcry, they put a three-month pause on any project as the owner looks into other possibilities.

The rally is set to start at 6:00 p.m., and it aims to make that pause permanent with organizers saying no amount of money or grand plans should come at the expense of their historical buildings.

