19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.(KRCR via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

