VSP warn drivers to prepare for traffic delays in Northern Virginia over weekend

Traffic alert(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWBT) - Virginia State Police are warning drivers headed to Northern Virginia this weekend that there could be delays due to vehicle convoys.

Police said there is the potential commercial and passenger convoys will impact traffic around the National Capital Region over the weekend.

“Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws. These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles,” VSP said.

Drivers can expect to see an increased patrol presence as troopers prepare for any convoys.

