Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief

Jeffrey Faries
Jeffrey Faries(City of Colonial Heights)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Chief of Police Colonel Jeffrey Faries is now the focus of an investigation by Virginia State Police.

On Thursday, a VSP spokesperson told NBC12 at the request of city leadership, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has initiated an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior and interactions in an off-duty capacity” by Faries.

City Manager Doug Smith told NBC12 Colonel Faries was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday until further notice and added Major Rob Ruxer has been assigned as Acting Chief.

Smith sent the below statement to NBC12:

Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 until further notice. Major Rob Ruxer has been assigned as Acting Chief. With this being a personnel-related matter, no additional information is being provided at this time.

In an email obtained by NBC12, Major Ruxer notified the Colonial Heights Police Department about Faries being placed on administrative leave and that he was not allowed access to the building without contacting Major Ruxer first.

Major Ruxer’s email went on to say, “I am confident that we can work through this together and continue to provide the level of service our community is accustomed to.”

According to an online biography on the website for the City of Colonial Heights, Colonel Faries joined Colonial Heights Police Department in 1989 and started his career as a patrol officer.

In 2006, Faries was chosen as the city’s next police chief and has served in this role since.

His biography also notes several awards he’s won over the years and his involvement in the community.

Another biography listed on the website for the City of Colonial Heights says Faries currently coaches the Colonial Heights High School girls’ softball team.

NBC12 reached out to Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent William Sroufe to see if Faries is still the coach for the team.

Sroufe told NBC12 he resigned from his coaching position on Feb. 8.

Virginia State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

