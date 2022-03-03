Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopen Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopen on March 4.

Reservations are being accepted at the 29 of 41 state parks that offer camping.

The state parks offer 1,800 campsites, ranging from primitive camping to RV sites.

While campsites at Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River stay open year-round, all others close the first Monday in December.

New this year, all campgrounds will offer site-specific reservations for campsites.

“The site-specific reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve. This system replaces the first-come, first-served policy that previously existed for most campgrounds,” a release said.

Campers can book online or by calling the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5.

