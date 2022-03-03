Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Va. Senate passes bill banning admissions discrimination

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legislation to ban racial discrimination in admissions policies at Virginia’s highly regarded Governor’s Schools has passed a key Senate committee.

The 10-5 vote Thursday by the Senate Education and Health Committee comes just days after a federal judge found one Governor’s School is discriminating against Asian Americans.

The bill was amended Thursday to simplify its language and it would largely leave it up to the courts to define what constitutes discrimination.

Last week, a judge ruled a new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County discriminates against Asian American, who had constituted 70% of the student body.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
RPD: Juvenile female injured in Richmond triple shooting
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
Traffic alert
VSP warn drivers to prepare for traffic delays in Northern Virginia over weekend

Latest News

The concert begins with a kids event at 2 p.m.
Broadberry to hold benefit concert for Fox Elementary and RPS music programs
FILE
RVA Parenting: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates for kids under 12
Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield police identify body of man found in Swift Creek Reservoir
The pain at the pump is being felt across the country as the tensions between Russia and...
AAA: Ongoing tensions in Ukraine, travel season could make gas prices go up more
Chesterfield Co. Police Chief Jeffrey Katz shared a post on social media raising awareness...
Va. police chief’s viral post raises awareness about mental health challenges