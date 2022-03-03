Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Va. Attorney General joins investigation into TikTok’s impact on kids

By Karina Bolster
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Attorney General is joining several other Attorneys General across the nation to investigate TikTok.

This group wants to see if the company violated state consumer protection laws and whether the app has a physical and mental impact on kids and young adults.

While the investigation focuses on TikTok, some folks believe all social media platforms need to be investigated.

“I work with quite a few young people who have gone through depression, some that have tried to commit suicide as a result of not becoming popular - they didn’t get enough likes,” said Marcy Thornhill, CEO of Kollege & Kareer 4 Youth.

Thornhill said it’s an unfortunate reality these days regarding social media.

It’s also why a group of Attorneys General has launched an investigation into TikTok and its effect on kids and young adults’ mental and physical health.

“If the investigation is going to result in actual changes, then I support it,” said Nigel Crooks.

Due to the active and ongoing investigation, Miyares could not expand on this investigation. However, he did provide a statement saying:

“Virginia has officially joined a bipartisan, nationwide investigation into TikTok’s platform and its effect on the mental and physical health of kids and young people. Our children are in the midst of a mental health crisis, and the negative effects of social media platforms like TikTok on our youth have raised concerns for some time.”

While Crooks does not use TikTok, some of the videos created there show up on other platforms he uses.

“They’re promoting violence, they’re promoting pornography, and they allow these youths to have guns in videos, threaten other youths in videos,” he said.

While there are accounts that provide educational and informative information, Thornhill is worried youth are becoming disconnected.

“They’re missing opportunities outside,” Thornhill said. “Again, what is the value we’re placing in this device?”

Meanwhile, TikTok told NBC News, “We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state Attorneys General are focusing on the safety of younger users.”

“It used to be the tool used to educate and to move forward,” Thornhill said. “Now, the goal is to merge ourselves into this application and become part of it; that’s what is affecting the mental health of our young people.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation will focus, among other things, on the techniques used by TikTok to boost user engagement, including “increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.”

To read more about the investigation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief

Latest News

Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Peter Vlaming (Source: West Point High School)
Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear former West Point teacher pronoun case
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Healthcare workers reflect on emotional pandemic impact
Emotional wounds linger for healthcare workers as COVID cases ease