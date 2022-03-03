Va. Attorney General joins investigation into TikTok’s impact on kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Attorney General is joining several other Attorneys General across the nation to investigate TikTok.

This group wants to see if the company violated state consumer protection laws and whether the app has a physical and mental impact on kids and young adults.

While the investigation focuses on TikTok, some folks believe all social media platforms need to be investigated.

“I work with quite a few young people who have gone through depression, some that have tried to commit suicide as a result of not becoming popular - they didn’t get enough likes,” said Marcy Thornhill, CEO of Kollege & Kareer 4 Youth.

Thornhill said it’s an unfortunate reality these days regarding social media.

It’s also why a group of Attorneys General has launched an investigation into TikTok and its effect on kids and young adults’ mental and physical health.

“If the investigation is going to result in actual changes, then I support it,” said Nigel Crooks.

Due to the active and ongoing investigation, Miyares could not expand on this investigation. However, he did provide a statement saying:

“Virginia has officially joined a bipartisan, nationwide investigation into TikTok’s platform and its effect on the mental and physical health of kids and young people. Our children are in the midst of a mental health crisis, and the negative effects of social media platforms like TikTok on our youth have raised concerns for some time.”

While Crooks does not use TikTok, some of the videos created there show up on other platforms he uses.

“They’re promoting violence, they’re promoting pornography, and they allow these youths to have guns in videos, threaten other youths in videos,” he said.

While there are accounts that provide educational and informative information, Thornhill is worried youth are becoming disconnected.

“They’re missing opportunities outside,” Thornhill said. “Again, what is the value we’re placing in this device?”

Meanwhile, TikTok told NBC News, “We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state Attorneys General are focusing on the safety of younger users.”

“It used to be the tool used to educate and to move forward,” Thornhill said. “Now, the goal is to merge ourselves into this application and become part of it; that’s what is affecting the mental health of our young people.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation will focus, among other things, on the techniques used by TikTok to boost user engagement, including “increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.”

To read more about the investigation, click here.

